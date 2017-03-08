版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-Teligent announces FDA approval of clobetasol propionate gel

March 8 Teligent Inc

* Teligent Inc - Expect to launch product in Q2 of 2017

* Teligent, Inc. announces FDA approval of clobetasol propionate gel, 0.05% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
