BRIEF-Teligent Inc announces FDA approval of triamcinolone acetonide ointment usp, 0.5 pct

March 6 Teligent Inc

* Teligent Inc announces FDA approval of triamcinolone acetonide ointment usp, 0.5 pct

* Teligent Inc - expect to launch product in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
