BRIEF-Teligent Q1 adjusted income per fully diluted share $0.07

May 2 Teligent Inc:

* Teligent Inc announces first quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $85 million to $100 million

* Q1 revenue rose 27 percent to $19.9 million

* Teligent Inc- adjusted income per fully diluted share for first quarters of 2017 $0.07

* Teligent Inc - company anticipates gross margin of 50% to 54% for year ending December 31, 2017

* Teligent Inc - qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $20.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $93.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
