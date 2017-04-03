版本:
2017年 4月 3日

BRIEF-Tellurian expects to begin construction of Driftwood LNG project in 2018

April 3 Tellurian Inc:

* Tellurian Inc- expects to begin construction of Driftwood LNG project in 2018 and produce first LNG in 2022, with full operations beginning in 2025

* Tellurian Inc- expects to make a final investment decision to begin construction following regulatory approval in mid-2018 for Driftwood LNG project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
