2017年 5月 11日

BRIEF-Tellurian Q1 loss per share $0.92

May 10 Tellurian Inc:

* Tellurian reports progress made on driftwood project and q1 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.92 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
