BRIEF-Tellza reports Q1 earnings per share $0.05

April 28 Tellza Communications Inc-

* Tellza announces 2017 Q1 financial results

* Q1 revenue $243 million versus $93 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
