BRIEF-Tellza reports Q1 earnings per share $0.05

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Tellza Communications Inc-
* Tellza announces 2017 Q1 financial results
* Q1 revenue $243 million versus $93 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock