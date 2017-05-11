版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-Telus announces election of directors

May 11 Telus Corp:

* Telus announces election of directors

* Telus Corp- nominees listed in information circular dated March 15, 2017 were elected as directors of Telus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
