BRIEF-Telus announces pricing of US and Canadian debt offerings

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
March 1 Telus Corp:
* Telus announces pricing of us and canadian debt offerings
* Announced an offering of US$500 million of senior unsecured notes with a 10-year maturity
* US notes were priced at US$99.895 per US$100 principal amount for an effective yield of 3.712 per cent per annum
* Also announced offering of C$325 million of senior unsecured series cw notes with a 31-year maturity
* Canadian notes were priced at C$99.065 per $100 principal amount for an effective yield of 4.758 per cent per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.