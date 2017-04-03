版本:
BRIEF-Telus finalizes deal to expand its wireless business in Manitoba

April 3 Telus Corp

* Telus finalizes deal to expand its wireless business in Manitoba

* Telus Corp - deal is valued at approximated $300 million, and closed on April 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
