2017年 4月 3日

BRIEF-Telus finalizes deal to expand its wireless business in Manitoba

April 3 Telus Corp

* Telus finalizes deal to expand its wireless business in Manitoba

* Telus- Co, Bell now formally closed deal to have about one-quarter of Bell MTS' postpaid wireless customers and 15 dealer locations assumed to Telus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
