版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 18:26 BJT

BRIEF-Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific, Univar

May 15 Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 44.3 percent to 1.6 million shares

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Univar Inc by 22.0 percent to 14.2 million shares

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd - Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2qiGXG6) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2lLaYJL)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐