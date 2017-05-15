版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 18:25 BJT

BRIEF-Temasek holdings (private) ltd takes share stake in Snap Inc, Senseonics Holdings

May 15 Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd takes share stake of 300,000 shares in Snap Inc - sec filing

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd takes share stake of 282,582 shares in Senseonics Holdings Inc

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd dissolves share stake in Synchrony Financial

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 23.5 percent to 1.2 million shares

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd ups share stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd by 10.9 percent to 5.3 million adss

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd - change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2qiGXG6) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2lLaYJL)
