版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-Temasek Holdings reports 22.1 pct stake in Amyris as of Feb. 23

Feb 27 Amyris Inc

* Temasek holdings (private) ltd reports 22.1 percent stake in amyris inc as of feb 23 - sec filing

* Temasek holdings (private) ltd had reported a stake of 23.2 percent in amyris inc as of jan 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐