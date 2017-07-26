FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tembec Inc Q3 earnings per share C$0.17
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 中午12点28分 / 3 个月内

BRIEF-Tembec Inc Q3 earnings per share C$0.17

2 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Tembec Inc

* Tembec reports financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 24, 2017

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.17

* Q3 sales C$419 million versus C$376 million

* Tembec Inc - ‍overall, June 2017 quarterly results exceeded expectations as several business units generated earnings ahead of forecast​

* Tembec Inc - newsprint market continues to experience declining demand and will require further capacity reduction to maintain a balanced market

* Tembec - “‍strongly disagree” with preliminary determinations made by U.S. Department of Commerce​ on countervailing duties related to lumber shipments

* Tembec - company incurred a $4 million charge in June 2017 quarter for CVD deposits only

* Tembec - ‍there was no expense in June 2017 quarter related to antidumping duties deposits​

* Tembec - qtrly ‍lumber shipments were equal to 87% of capacity, unchanged from prior quarter​

* Tembec - “‍it appears that high-yield pulp prices have reached their peak and small declines are expected in second half of calendar year​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below