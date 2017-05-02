BRIEF-Tembec reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.24

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Tembec Inc
* Tembec reports financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended March 25, 2017
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.24
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales C$387 million versus C$380 million
* Tembec Inc - June 2017 financial results will be impacted by planned major maintenance outage at Temiscaming mill in month of May
* Tembec-Recently announced countervailing duties preliminary determination by U.S. Department of commerce will impact co's financial results & liquidity in future periods
* Tembec - Co, other Canadian lumber producers "strongly disagree" with USDOC decision to impose preliminary duty rate on co's lumber shipments into U.S.
* Says a preliminary determination on antidumping duties (add) is expected in june quarter
* Tembec says it anticipates that a portion of CVD and add will be passed on to customers in form of higher lumber prices
* Tembec says "the implementation of CVD and add deposits will likely lead to more volatility as canadian producers adapt to changing circumstances"
* Tembec Inc - newsprint market continues to experience "declining demand" and will require further capacity reduction to maintain a balanced market
* Tembec-While CVD and add deposits will impact future cash flow, co is in a good position to continue to reduce its debt & proceed with cost reducing capital exp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.