中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 22日 星期一 11:35 BJT

BRIEF-Temenos Group AG revises FY 2017 guidance

May 21 Temenos Group Ag

* Sees FY 2017 total non-IFRS revenue of $682 million to $704 million, up from previous guidance of $667 million to $689 million

* Sees FY 2017 total non-IFRS software licensing revenue of $287 million to $300 million, up from previous guidance of $276 million to $288 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
