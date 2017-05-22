BRIEF-Temenos Group AG revises FY 2017 guidance

May 21 Temenos Group Ag

* Sees FY 2017 total non-IFRS revenue of $682 million to $704 million, up from previous guidance of $667 million to $689 million

* Sees FY 2017 total non-IFRS software licensing revenue of $287 million to $300 million, up from previous guidance of $276 million to $288 million