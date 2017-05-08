版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Temple Hotels reports qtrly loss per share $0.04

May 8 Temple Hotels Inc

* Temple Hotels Inc. reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* Temple Hotels Inc qtrly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
