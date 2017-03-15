版本:
BRIEF-Tempur Sealy amends rights plan to add qualified offer exemption provision

March 15 Tempur Sealy:

* Tempur Sealy amends rights plan to add qualified offer exemption provision

* Rights Plan has an ownership trigger threshold of 20 pct

* Rights Plan is of a limited duration and expires by its terms on February 7, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
