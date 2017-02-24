版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 25日 星期六 05:24 BJT

BRIEF-Tempur Sealy expect loss of mattress firm as customer will cause decrease in market share in U.S.

Feb 24 Tempur Sealy International Inc:

* Tempur Sealy - expect loss of mattress firm as customer will cause decrease in market share in U.S. In 2017

* Tempur Sealy - expect loss of mattress firm as customer will cause net sales in 2017 to decline from 2016, expect to be less profitable in 2017 versus 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2lO6BQC) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐