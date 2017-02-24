BRIEF-Tempur Sealy expect loss of mattress firm as customer will cause decrease in market share in U.S.

BRIEF-Divestco says Q1 revenue rose 27 pct to C$4.0 mln
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Tempur Sealy International Inc:
* Tempur Sealy - expect loss of mattress firm as customer will cause decrease in market share in U.S. In 2017
* Tempur Sealy - expect loss of mattress firm as customer will cause net sales in 2017 to decline from 2016, expect to be less profitable in 2017 versus 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2lO6BQC) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 Five men, including a Washington political consultant and a federal employee, were criminally charged on Wednesday with engaging in an insider trading scheme based on leaks from within a federal healthcare agency.
* JELD-WEN holding Inc. Announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock