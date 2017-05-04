版本:
BRIEF-Tempur Sealy Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.96

May 4 Tempur Sealy International Inc:

* Says company also today reaffirmed its financial guidance for 2017

* Tempur sealy reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.96

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.62

* Q1 sales $722.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $717.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
