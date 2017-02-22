版本:
BRIEF-Tenaris Q4 EPS $0.03

Feb 22 Tenaris S.A.:

* Tenaris announces 2016 fourth quarter and annual results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* Tenaris S.A. qtrly net sale $1,046 million, down 24 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
