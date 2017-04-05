版本:
BRIEF-Tenax hires Ladenburg Thalmann to review strategic options

April 5 Tenax Therapeutics Inc

* Tenax Therapeutics announces review of strategic alternatives and business update

* Tenax Therapeutics - Ladenburg Thalmann engaged to assist in process

* Tenax Therapeutics - John Kelley resigns as CEO; Michael Jebsen, president and CFO, appointed as interim CEO

* Tenax Therapeutics - company continues to evaluate results of LEVO-CTS clinical trial

* Tenax - strategic review process includes merger, business combination, strategic investment into co, purchase, license or other acquisition of assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
