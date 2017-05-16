BRIEF-Tenax meets with FDA to discuss positive mortality data and potential levosimendan NDA submission

May 16 Tenax Therapeutics Inc
* Tenax meets with FDA to discuss positive mortality data
and potential levosimendan NDA submission
* Tenax Therapeutics - Analysis of pre-specified LEVO-CTS
subgroup of isolated CABG surgery patients indicates a 73%
reduction in 90-day all-cause mortality
* Tenax Therapeutics - Mortality reduction in LEVO-CTS
isolated CABG patients is consistent with study hypothesis and
data from previously published trials
* Tenax Therapeutics Inc - FDA requested submission of
additional information from published cross study analyses that
were presented during meeting
* Tenax - Met with FDA on May 10 to review additional data
analyses from phase 3 LEVO-CTS clinical study of levosimendan in
cardiac surgery patients at LCOS risk
