BRIEF-Tenax Therapeutics had $21.9 mln in cash as of December 31, 2016

BRIEF-Kearny Financial authorizes second stock repurchase plan
* Kearny financial corp. Announces authorization for second stock repurchase plan and declares quarterly cash dividend
March 21 Tenax Therapeutics Inc:
* Tenax Therapeutics announces year-end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Tenax Therapeutics Inc- expects cash balance will be sufficient for it to accomplish its corporate goals through first half of 2018
* Tenax Therapeutics Inc- as of December 31, 2016, company had $21.9 million in cash compared to $38.2 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results