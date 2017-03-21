BRIEF-Tenax Therapeutics had $21.9 mln in cash as of December 31, 2016

March 21 Tenax Therapeutics Inc:

* Tenax Therapeutics announces year-end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Tenax Therapeutics Inc- expects cash balance will be sufficient for it to accomplish its corporate goals through first half of 2018

* Tenax Therapeutics Inc- as of December 31, 2016, company had $21.9 million in cash compared to $38.2 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: