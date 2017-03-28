版本:
BRIEF-Tencent Holdings Ltd reports 5 pct passive stake in Tesla Inc

March 28 Tencent Holdings Ltd:

* Tencent Holdings Ltd reports 5 percent passive stake in Tesla Inc as on March 24, 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2ncDzqP) Further company coverage:
