BRIEF-Tencent Holdings to open data centers in Frankfurt, Mumbai, Seoul, Moscow

April 26 Tencent Holdings Ltd

* Tencent Cloud plans to open five overseas data centers this year

* Four more data centers to open in Frankfurt, Mumbai, Seoul and Moscow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
