BRIEF-Tencent Holdings to open data centers in Frankfurt, Mumbai, Seoul, Moscow

BRIEF-Allergan announces early tender results and upsizing of tender offers by certain units
* Allergan Plc - Allergan announces early tender results and upsizing of tender offers by certain subsidiaries
April 26 Tencent Holdings Ltd
* Tencent Cloud plans to open five overseas data centers this year
* Four more data centers to open in Frankfurt, Mumbai, Seoul and Moscow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Allergan Plc - Allergan announces early tender results and upsizing of tender offers by certain subsidiaries
* Says announced a landmark strategic agreement with Five Star Food Service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Glycomimetics announces pricing of public offering of common stock