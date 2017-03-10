版本:
BRIEF-Tenet and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas sign multi-year agreement

March 10 Tenet Healthcare Corp :

* Tenet and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas sign multi-year agreement

* Multi-year agreement includes all of BCBSTX's commercial and traditional PPO and HMO products

* Tenet and BCBSTX also have an accountable care arrangement covering more than 80,000 lives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
