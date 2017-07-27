FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 小时内
BRIEF-Tennant Co enters into credit agreement - SEC filing
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 晚上7点42分 / 21 小时内

BRIEF-Tennant Co enters into credit agreement - SEC filing

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Tennant Co:

* On April 4, 2017, Tennant company and foreign subsidiary borrowers from time to time party thereto entered into a credit agreement

* 2017 credit agreement provides co and certain of its foreign subsidiaries access to a senior secured credit facility until April 4, 2022

* 2017 credit agreement consists of a multi-tranche term loan facility in an amount up to $400 million - SEC filing

* 2017 credit deal also consists of a revolving facility in an amount up to $200 million with an option to expand revolving facility by $150 million Source text - (bit.ly/2tNuBZm) Further company coverage:

