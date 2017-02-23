BRIEF-Tennant company announces agreement with Ambienta to acquire IPC Group

Feb 23 Tennant Co -

* Tennant company announces agreement with Ambienta to acquire IPC group

* All-cash transaction valued at $350 million

* Tennant anticipates that acquisition will be accretive to 2018 full year earnings per share

* Tennant anticipates deal will provide incremental sales opportunities for both companies going forward

* Tennant expects acquisition to be completed in 2017 q2

* Both companies' brands will continue to operate in their markets