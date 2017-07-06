FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Tenneco determined to undertake restructuring initiative, close its clean air manufacturing plant in O'sullivan beach, Australia
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
路透调查
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
深度分析
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
中国财经
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 晚上8点09分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Tenneco determined to undertake restructuring initiative, close its clean air manufacturing plant in O'sullivan beach, Australia

1 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - Tenneco Inc:

* Tenneco says on June 29, determined to undertake a restructuring initiative and close its clean air manufacturing plant in o'Sullivan beach, Australia

* Tenneco inc - initiative may include additional restructuring actions with respect to company's local original equipment ride performance operations

* Tenneco inc - all such restructuring activities related to initiative are expected to be completed by q1 of 2018

* Tenneco inc - company expects to record total charges related to initiative of approximately $12 million in q2 of 2017 and up to $8 million in q3 of 2017

* To close plant when general motors and toyota end vehicle production in Australia, which is expected to occur in October 2017

* Tenneco inc - charges comprise approximately $18 million of cash expenditures and $2 million of non-cash asset impairments Source text (bit.ly/2tWBKWQ) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below