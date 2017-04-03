版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-Tenneco Inc - CEO Gregg M. Sherrill's 2016 total compensation was $6.8 mln

April 3 Tenneco Inc

* Tenneco Inc - CEO Gregg M. Sherrill's 2016 total compensation was $6.8 million versus $7.7 million in 2015 – SEC filing Source - (bit.ly/2nwNpUX) Further company coverage:
