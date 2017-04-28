BRIEF-Tenneco receives notification from European Commission it closed global antitrust inquiry

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008
April 28 Tenneco Inc
* Received notification from European Commission it closed global antitrust inquiry regarding production, assembly, supply of complete exhaust systems
* No charges against Tenneco or any other competitor were initiated at any time and European Comission inquiry is now closed
* Gcp applied technologies expands production capacity in tennessee
* Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei