版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 21:42 BJT

BRIEF-Tenneco receives notification from European Commission it closed global antitrust inquiry

April 28 Tenneco Inc

* Received notification from European Commission it closed global antitrust inquiry regarding production, assembly, supply of complete exhaust systems

* No charges against Tenneco or any other competitor were initiated at any time and European Comission inquiry is now closed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐