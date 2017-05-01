BRIEF-Tenneco reports Q1 earnings per share $1.16

May 1 Tenneco Inc-
* Tenneco reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.53
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 5 percent
* Tenneco inc- in q2, tenneco expects year-over-year revenue
growth of approximately 5% on a constant currency basis
* Tenneco inc- reaffirms its full-year revenue growth
outlook announced in january
* Tenneco inc- on a constant currency basis, company expects
year-over-year revenue growth of 5% for full year 2017
* Tenneco inc- also expects annual margin improvement in
2017
* Qtrly total revenue in q1 was $2.292 billion, up 7%
year-over-year
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.43, revenue view $2.24
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.46, revenue view $8.89
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $2.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: