BRIEF-Tennessee valley authority says executed amendment to $500 million credit agreement - SEC Filing

March 3 Tennessee Valley Authority:

* On February 28, 2017, TVA executed an amendment to its $500 million credit agreement dated as of august 7, 2015 - SEC filing

* Amendment extends maturity date by 1 year to February 1, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
