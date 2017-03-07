版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 02:33 BJT

BRIEF-Tepco, two other utilities partner on nuclear safety - Nikkei

March 7 Nikkei:

* Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings has partnered on nuclear safety with fellow utilities Chubu Electric Power and Hokuriku Electric Power - Nikkei Source text:(s.nikkei.com/2lYQWvi) Further company coverage:
