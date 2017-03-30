版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 30日 星期四

BRIEF-Teradyne Inc says CEO Mark E. Jagiela's total compensation in 2016 was $5.3 million

March 30 Teradyne Inc

* CEO Mark E. Jagiela's total compensation in 2016 was $5.3 million versus $5.3 million in 2015- SEC filing Further company coverage:
