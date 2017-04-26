BRIEF-Teradyne sees Q2 revenue up 28 percent

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Teradyne Inc:
* Teradyne reports 6pct revenue growth year on year in first quarter 2017; expects sequential revenue and earnings per share growth in second quarter
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 revenue rose 6 percent to $457 million
* Sees Q2 revenue up 28 percent
* Teradyne Inc - guidance for Q2 of 2017 is revenue of $660 million to $700 million
* Teradyne Inc - guidance for Q2 of 2017 gaap net income of $0.77 to $0.86 per diluted share and non-gaap net income of $0.81 to $0.90 per diluted share
* Qtrly orders $595 million versus $389 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $554.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $440.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.