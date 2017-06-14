版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 04:32 BJT

BRIEF-Terago announces maturity date extension of its credit agreement

June 14 Terago Inc:

* Terago announces maturity date extension of its credit agreement

* Terago announces maturity date extension of its credit agreement

* Terago Inc - parties to credit agreement agreed, among other things, to extend maturity date from June 30, 2018 to June 14, 2021

* Terago Inc - total credit facilities will decrease from an aggregate amount of $85.0 million to $75.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐