July 10 (Reuters) - Terago Inc

* Terago announces David Charron as incoming chief financial officer

* Terago says Charron's appointment as CFO to be effective on or about September 5, 2017

* Terago - Charron's pending departure from Redknee and start at Terago will occur after completion of Redknee's previously announced rights offering