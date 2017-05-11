版本:
BRIEF-Terago qtrly loss per share $0.07

May 11 Terago Inc:

* Terago reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 revenue C$14.3 million versus i/b/e/s view c$14.6 million

* Terago Inc qtrly loss per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
