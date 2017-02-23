版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 07:58 BJT

BRIEF-Terago reports 2016 year end financial results

Feb 23 Terago Inc

* Terago reports 2016 year end financial results

* Q4 revenue fell 3.4 percent to c$14.6 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐