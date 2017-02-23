BRIEF-Terago reports 2016 year end financial results

BRIEF-Partners REIT announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
Feb 23 Terago Inc
* Terago reports 2016 year end financial results
* Q4 revenue fell 3.4 percent to c$14.6 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.