BRIEF-Teranga Gold announces effective date of 1 for 5 share consolidation

May 3 Teranga Gold Corp

* Teranga Gold announces effective date of 1 for 5 share consolidation

* Teranga Gold Corp- announce that 1 for 5 consolidation of its common shares will be effective on may 5, 2017

* Teranga Gold Corp- common shares are expected to commence trading on toronto stock exchange on a post-consolidation basis on may 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
