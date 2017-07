July 28 (Reuters) - Teranga Gold Corp-

* Record second quarter production underlies solid financial results for Teranga Gold

* Teranga Gold Corp qtrly ‍shr $0.09

* Teranga Gold Corp - ‍Q2 gold production of 57,557 ounces, bringing half-year total to 114,460 ounces​

* Teranga Gold Corp - ‍a new banfora mine in burkina faso is expected to increase company-wide production by more than 50 percent upon completion​