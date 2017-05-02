版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-Terex reports Q1 loss per share $0.57 from continuing operations

May 2 Terex Corp

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.57 from continuing operations

* Terex Corp - increasing full year adjusted EPS guidance to $0.80 to $0.95

* Q1 net sales $1,006.9 million versus $1,114.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $926.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐