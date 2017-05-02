BRIEF-Terex reports Q1 loss per share $0.57 from continuing operations

UPDATE 2-U.S. housing recovery intact despite drop in new home sales
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
May 2 Terex Corp
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $0.57 from continuing operations
* Terex Corp - increasing full year adjusted EPS guidance to $0.80 to $0.95
* Q1 net sales $1,006.9 million versus $1,114.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $926.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
* There will be caps on short term and long term performance awards for executives
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in diesel vehicles, the Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday.