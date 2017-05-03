BRIEF-Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Italeaf Spa
* Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India
* Contract subscribed with Indian company is only to construct first 3 micro-grid plants for total power of 3.5 mw, consideration of about $3 mln
* Consideration of $10 million is referred to entire first phase of pipeline already defined for power installed of about 8.5 mw
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.