BRIEF-Ternium announces investment in galvanizing, pre-painting lines in Mexico

March 1 Ternium Sa:

* Investment of about USD260 million in new galvanizing and pre-painting lines facility in Pesquería, Mexico; new lines to be operational by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
