BRIEF-Terraform Global announces extension till June 30 to regain NASDAQ compliance

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Terraform Global Inc
* Terraform global announces extension until june 30, 2017 to regain nasdaq compliance
* Terraform global - extension to regain compliance with nasdaq listing requirements related to form 10-k for year ended dec 31, 2016, form 10-q for q1 2017
* Terraform global-extension to regain compliance with nasdaq's listing requirements related to delinquency in holding annual meeting during year ended dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock