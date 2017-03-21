版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二

BRIEF-Terraform Global announces extension till June 30 to regain NASDAQ compliance

March 21 Terraform Global Inc

* Terraform global announces extension until june 30, 2017 to regain nasdaq compliance

* Terraform global - extension to regain compliance with nasdaq listing requirements related to form 10-k for year ended dec 31, 2016, form 10-q for q1 2017

* Terraform global-extension to regain compliance with nasdaq's listing requirements related to delinquency in holding annual meeting during year ended dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
