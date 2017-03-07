版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 00:30 BJT

BRIEF-TerraForm Global says $30 mln termination fee set under Brookfield Asset deal - SEC filing

March 7 TerraForm Global Inc:

* Co required to pay Orion US Holdings termination fee $30 million if merger agreement with Brookfield terminated - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mT6bJZ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
