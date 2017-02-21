BRIEF-Terraform Global says does not expect to be able to file 2016 Form 10-k by SEC deadline of March 16

BRIEF-Colony Northstar says board authorized redemption of preferred stock
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
Feb 21 Terraform Global Inc
* Terraform global reports 3q 2016 financial results and files form 10-q
* Terraform global inc - q3 revenue, net $55 million versus $56 million in q2
* Terraform global inc - q3 loss per class a common stock $0.49
* Terraform global inc - q3 adjusted revenue, net $55 million versus $57 million in q2
* Company currently does not expect to be able to file its form 10-k for 2016 by sec deadline of march 16, 2017
* Terraform global inc - currently does not expect to be able to file its form 10-q for 1q 2017 by sec filing deadline of may 10, 2017
* shareholders approved dissolution and liquidation of fund at a special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2017
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane