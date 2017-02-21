版本:
2017年 2月 21日

BRIEF-Terraform Global says does not expect to be able to file 2016 Form 10-k by SEC deadline of March 16

Feb 21 Terraform Global Inc

* Terraform global reports 3q 2016 financial results and files form 10-q

* Terraform global inc - q3 revenue, net $55 million versus $56 million in q2

* Terraform global inc - q3 loss per class a common stock $0.49

* Terraform global inc - q3 adjusted revenue, net $55 million versus $57 million in q2

* Company currently does not expect to be able to file its form 10-k for 2016 by sec deadline of march 16, 2017

* Terraform global inc - currently does not expect to be able to file its form 10-q for 1q 2017 by sec filing deadline of may 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
