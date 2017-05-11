BRIEF-Terraform Power files for non-timely 10-Q

May 11 Terraform Power Inc:

* Terraform Power Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing

* Terraform Power - delay in filing 10-Q due to need to complete all steps necessary to finalize financial statements and other disclosures

* Terraform Power - based on its work to date, expects both previously identified and additional material weaknesses to have existed as of Dec 31, 2016

* Terraform Power - will not be able to file the 1q17 10-q until it has completed and filed the 2016 10-k

* Terraform Power - expects results of its operations for fiscal quarter ended march 31, 2017 to be different from fiscal quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Terraform Power - sees increased expenses in q1 due to contingency planning in connection with Sunedison's bankruptcy filing on April 21, 2016

* Terraform Power - sees increased expenses in q1 also due to company’s previously announced exploration of strategic alternatives

* Terraform Power - because of delay in 1q 2017 10-q filing, co unable to provide estimate of anticipated changes in q1 2017 from last year